A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Edward Scott Finn, 46, of Dunkirk on charges of attempting to evade or defeat taxes for tax years 2014 through 2019. Finn is a lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department and owned and operated Edward Finn Inc.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland, EFI employs off-duty law enforcement officers to provide security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
Finn was arrested on Thursday, April 22, at his residence in Calvert County. His initial appearance was Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms.
According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Finn allegedly omitted a total of $1.3 million of EFI income on his 2014 through 2019 individual income tax returns. During that time frame, the affidavit alleges that Finn deposited approximately $1,397,295 of checks written for services from EFI into his personal bank account or into his children’s bank accounts. These security service deposits were not reported as income on EFI’s corporate tax returns for tax years 2014 through 2019, nor as income on Finn’s personal tax returns. This underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $484,281.
If convicted, Finn faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of five counts of attempting to evade and defeat taxes. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the IRS and the FBI and for their work in the investigation and thanked the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance.
“The charges against Lieutenant Finn are deeply concerning and disappointing. PGPD officers are expected to operate professionally and uphold the law while both on and off duty. If any officer breaks the law, they should and will be held accountable. This agency is fully cooperating with our federal partners in this on-going investigation,” said PGPD Interim Chief Hector Velez.
PGPD suspended Finn’s police powers in March on an unrelated administrative matter, an agency press release stated.
Finn has been with the agency since 1995 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.