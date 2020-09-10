An evening of fishing on the Patuxent River allegedly turned into a night of fighting in Calvert County, leading to a Prince George’s County woman being charged with assaulting a male during a domestic argument in Solomons, police reported.
According to court documents filed by Dfc. William Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred during the evening hours of Aug. 28 near the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. Freeland stated he was dispatched to the area of the bridge and saw a man and woman standing next to each other.
The woman, identified as Kathleen Camille Mosley, 37, of Capital Heights, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, Freeland stated in court documents.
“Mosley stated that her and [the male] were under the bridge because they were fishing at the pier,” Freeland stated. She confirmed that the two had gotten into a domestic altercation. Mosley did not appear to be injured.
“She then stated that she ‘pushed back’ and then stated that she ‘was a Mosley’ and demonstrated her boxing by punching the air,” Freeland stated in charging papers.
Other deputies spoke with the man who was with Mosley. The officers discovered the male “had injuries to his face, neck and chest. The injuries consisted of scratch marks produced from Mosley’s fingernails,” Freeland stated.
The man, 50, refused medical treatment but agreed to lethality screening. Freeland said the man was deemed as a “high-danger assessment” as a result of the screening. However, the man refused to speak with the local crisis intervention center.
Mosley was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. According to court records, she posted $10,000 bond the following day and was released.
Court records show Mosley is facing a similar charge in Prince George’s County stemming from an incident that occurred Feb. 6.
The court has ordered Mosley not to have any contact with the victim.
