Staff and participants from Melwood’s Operation Tohidu program welcomed U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) Tuesday in Nanjemoy for a program briefing and open-ended discussion on veterans services and the many challenges that service members face upon returning home.
The briefing, led by retired Army Brig. Gen. Dave Blackledge, who became executive vice president of Melwood Veterans Services in early 2017, featured information on veterans served, various programs to help participants cope with service-related trauma and moral injury, applications received by calendar year, strategies for healing moral injury and survey results from the Operation Tohidu program itself.
Drawing from his experience in the military, and as a faculty member for the Defense Centers of Excellence for Traumatic Brain Injury and Psychological Health, Blackledge helped enhance the program by making it more accessible, comfortable and most importantly, more impactful for today’s veterans.
“We bring people in from all over. … But we have a huge need right here,” Blackledge explained during a presentation to Cardin and his team, as well as program representatives and supporters from other local organizations. “The activities are designed for participants to start off in small steps and take small risks, [whether it be] physically or emotionally, and then build on that as the group progresses. Every group is different and every individual is different, so we’re constantly adjusting the program based on their needs.”
According to Blackledge, Operation Tohidu is a free, experiential and educational retreat designed by veterans for veterans. Men, women and couples, whom are either veterans or active duty service members from all over the country, focus on learning about confidence building and coping strategies to help ease their transition to civilian life. In addition, participants engage in outdoor activities and group discussions in a relaxed, positive and secluded environment.
Derived from the Cherokee word “Tohidu,” which means peace of mind, body and spirit, the principle behind Operation Tohidu is making “peace with the past” while restoring one’s “power in the present.” But most importantly, Melwood Veterans Services staff members like Blackledge give back to veterans by helping them change their mindset, reconnect with their spiritual selves, adapt unique approaches to trauma and regain a sense of well-being and purpose.
Operation Tohidu retreats are held for five days, from September to May, at Melwood’s 108-acre retreat and recreation center in Nanjemoy, where participants connect with nature and their fellow warriors to become empowered. The program includes four unique retreats that teach service members, as well as their spouses, partners or caregivers, about coping strategies that they can use to move forward successfully at home and in their communities.
“What’s helped me is not necessarily going to help everybody. But I feel like I’ve walked the walk and I can help people,” said Blackledge, coting that two of Melwood Veterans Services’ in-house mental health providers have credible experience working for the Wounded Warrior Project. “One of the comments that we get from [our program alumni] is that they really like the fact that we weren’t just standing up and lecturing to them. We’ve lived it and … the staff that starts the retreat goes through the whole retreat with them. We’re sleeping in the cabins just like they are and have very long days that typically go from 7 a.m. to 8:30 or 9:30 at night, and then we have staff meeting after we put the veterans to bed.”
The retreats are open to all men, women and veteran couples, from any era of service regardless of time served, who have been diagnosed or internally feel that they suffer from some kind of military trauma. Melwood Veterans Services also offers educational sessions for its participants regarding trauma, normal responses, peer support, skills training, holistic therapies and mindfulness.
“We have a lot more women applying than men,” program operations manager Travis Rahill said. “For our men’s programs, there’s almost no waiting lists.”
Since its inception in 2017, the number of Operation Tohidu applications have increased exponentially every year from 200 to 333 between 2017-2018, and from 333 to 416 as of recently, for a combined total of 949. More women have participated compared to men, with applications rising from 108 to 249 and 81 to 137, respectively. This trend also reflects the number of females whom are survivors of military sexual trauma, according to Blackledge.
Between March 2017 and June 2019, Blackledge said Operation Tohidu has helped more than 300 veterans and offered nearly 30 retreats. Post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, isolation and military sexual trauma are just some of the challenges that service members endure upon returning home, Blackledge emphasized.
At least 46% of program participants reported last year that they were survivors of military sexual trauma, which included 105 women and three men. Fortunately, Blackledge said Melwood Veterans Services will offer a men’s military sexual trauma retreat this year for the first time ever, beginning Sept. 9.
Cardin, who expressed his appreciation for Blackledge and his team’s “deep commitment” to running Operation Tohidu without direct federal support, said the program serves as an incredible model for the nation.
“[These service members] are opening up to you in a way that we haven’t seen, which could help us figure out what we should be doing,” said Cardin. “The way that you developed this is just so impressive. And obviously, you’re modifying your resources and allocations now because of the need.”
During Tuesday’s briefing, veteran Patricia Craig of Suitland shared her story about living with post-traumatic stress and how the program helped her overcome suicidal ideations and depression from personal challenges with military sexual trauma.
Despite having some uneasy feelings on her first day of participating with other service members including men, Craig said that experience was something she needed in order “to heal and move on.” Craig became so in tune with her newfound identity that she now serves as a mentor for other men and women who have lost hope.
“That anger was so deeply rooted that I was spiraling downward into a major depression,” Craig said. “What [Operation Tohidu] ended up doing is giving me hope that I don’t have to live with what happened to me in the past. It doesn’t have to define my future. It did happen but there’s a foundation that I can build on here and a road that will lead me to healing. And, deserving happiness which I have found since attending the training. I’ve been very fortunate to have been invited back to be a mentor — that in itself was another eye opener.”
Over the years, Melwood has supported hundreds of veterans with reintegrating into everyday life and overcoming physical, behavioral and emotional challenges. In terms of overall program response, Blackledge acknowledged that 93% of alumni said they will continue to use at least one coping strategy learned from Operation Tohidu, and 86% have a healthier, more positive self-view. Another 86% of participants cited progress toward a personal goal as a result of the retreat.
“We want to have a lasting effect on folks and we’re seeing that,” said Blackledge. “Goal setting is a big thing. We practice that throughout most of the retreat and then we have them develop goals for after the retreat — how you are going to take what you learned here to change your life.”
All in all, Blackledge assured that Operation Tohidu is not only geared toward recognizing and serving those who served, but also encouraging participants to live life more abundantly in their pursuit of happiness.
Cardin said he looks forward to finding more solutions and seeking assistance from constituents and colleagues, especially House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) whom Cardin hopes will visit the Nanjemoy campus sooner rather than later.
“The good news is that there’s a growing pool of funds,” Cardin said. “I think it’s exciting and I can only imagine how many more veterans will benefit from this experience.”
All accommodations, including travel, for Operation Tohidu retreats are provided free of charge to participants. For more information, go to www.melwood.org/veterans-services.
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY