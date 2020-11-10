Prince Georgians have the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the cultural traditions represented in the County year-round through the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS). For the month of November, the library is featuring its new Native American Heritage and Indigenous Peoples Hub as part of the Prince George’s County Heritage Project. The webpage contains reading and streaming recommendations, featured virtual events, and resources for learning about Native American cultures.
Prince George’s County stands on the traditional lands of the Mattapanient, Patuxent, Piscataway, Moyaone, Pamunkey and Mattapanient communities. The library invites all Prince Georgians to honor the land itself and the people who have stewarded it throughout the generations.
As stated by the Prince George’s County Council, “The native and indigenous peoples of Prince George’s County and the United States have significantly contributed to the rich fabric of history and culture we celebrate in our communities and should be rightly recognized. Whether it is the Piscataway-Conoy tribe in the county or the many Native American tribes indigenous to every region of our nation, recognizing their place as the ‘First Americans’ is long overdue.”
Featured virtual events for Native American and Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month are listed below and streamed at pgcmls.info/events.
• Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 pm: Native American and Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month Reader’s Advisory (Teens/Adults).
• Friday, Nov. 20 at 3 pm: Crafternoon: Native American Dreamcatchers (All ages).
PGCMLS offers free access to ABC-CLIO’s The American Indian Experience, an online encyclopedia where students and customers can research Native American cultures and history with primary sources.
Native American Heritage Week (November 23-30) was first recognized in 1986 during the Reagan administration and was expanded to Native American Heritage Month in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush. American Indian Heritage Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday of November in the state of Maryland. Prince George’s County designated the second Monday in October as Native American Day. It was celebrated for the first time this year.