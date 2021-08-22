The three-county Southern Maryland region grew at a 9.6% rate from 2010 to 2020, according to preliminary U.S. Census figures.
The numbers were released Aug. 12 and do not represent final tallies, which will be adjusted for incarcerated persons, according to a release from the U.S. Census.
Southern Maryland was the second fastest-growing region of six in the state, behind Suburban Washington's 11.2%.
Charles County was the third-fastest growing county in the state, growing at 13.7%, behind Frederick County's 16.4% and Howard County's 15.8%. Prince George's County was fourth at 12%.
Seventeen of the state's 24 localities grew in the past decade while seven shrunk in population.
The preliminary 2020 numbers show Charles at 166,617 people, an increase of 20,066 from 2010.
St. Mary's County grew 8.2%, adding 8,626 people to stand at 113,777.
Calvert County grew 4.6%, adding 4,046 people to stand at 92,783.
Prince George's County, which is part of the suburban Washington Census region, added 103,781 people and stands at 967,201.
The state of Maryland overall grew 7% over the last decade, going from 5.7 million to 6.1 million.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) noted that the state was ninth in the self-response rate among the 50 states.
As a country, the U.S. grew 7.4%, going from 309.3 million to 331.4 million, a difference of 22.7 million people.
U.S. Census Bureau officials noted that the national increase was the second lowest ever, trailing only the 1930s.
“While this raw data will be used as the foundation for redistricting, Maryland law requires it to be adjusted to have incarcerated individuals reallocated to their last known address,” Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord said in the release. “Preliminary work has been done to comply with this requirement and completion is expected by the first week of September.”