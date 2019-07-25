A Cheltenham man was arrested and later released on his own recognizance after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Waldorf convenience store.
According to charging documents, officers arrived at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road shortly past 6 p.m. July 18 for a report of a subject harassing customers and employees. Employees pointed out the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Rayshaud Grimes and said he had entered the store “drinking a bottle of liquor and was falling over banging into stuff.” When officers made contact with Grimes, he was allegedly observed to be inebriated. He was asked to leave, according to the report, but allegedly ignored officers’ orders and attempted to re-enter the store after being told to leave.
While outside in the parking lot, according to the report, Grimes approached a parked Volvo occupied by its driver. He allegedly tried to enter the car despite its owner yelling at him to get out. He was then placed under arrest. When they searched him, police allegedly found PCP. Grimes was taken into custody and charged with drug possession, intoxicated public disturbance and trespassing. He was released on his own recognizance July 19. A district court trial is set for Sept. 3.
