June is, among other things, report card time and the latest grade from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science is a “C” for the Chesapeake Bay.
The Cambridge-based facility released its 2022 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card last week and while the estuary overall shows improvement, some of the rivers feeding into the bay are showing a downward trend.
In a press release, center officials declared the overall bay health score has increased by six points the past two years. The indicators used to assess the bay’s health include water clarity, nitrogen, phosphorus and aquatic grasses.
According to the report, the Patuxent River received a grade of “D” while the Potomac was given a “D+.”
“It’s helpful,” Anna Killius, Chesapeake Bay Commission executive director, told The Enquirer-Gazette last week. “We’ve made progress.”
Killius, who attended the Patuxent River Wade-in and spoke at the event, said she attributes the improvement to the watershed region’s leaders, upgrades made to wastewater treatment plants and “holding people accountable.”
Although he has been gone physically since December 2021, former state Sen. Bernie Fowler’s spirit was a ubiquitous presence Sunday at Jefferson Patterson Park, where the annual Patuxent River Wade-in was held.
Killius noted “the changing of the guard” in the stewardship of protecting the region’s waterways” and restoring “a watershed that sustains us.”
Other speakers included Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Director Thomas Miller.
Donning a straw hat, overalls and white sneakers, grandson Cody Fowler handled the role Bernie Fowler did for over 30 years of leading attendees into the Patuxent.
This year’s “sneaker index” was 30 inches, a drop from last year’s reading of 39 inches.
Killius added that she feels the watershed’s agriculture industry and community will play a significant role in the health of the bay and its tributaries.
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s synopsis of the report card noted that the 2022 assessment “is the first time an integrated environmental justice index has been included in the report card. Environmental justice is about creating a healthy and equitable society in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”
“This is an encouraging sign in the recovery of the bay, considering climate change has made the job of improving water quality significantly harder due to increased rain and warmer water,” Josh Kurtz, secretary of Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, stated.
In a “secretary’s message” released earlier this week, Kurtz noted his department “collects and analyzes most of the environmental water quality and living resource data from Maryland used in this report. We track and restore forests, wetlands and natural areas that contribute to abundant wildlife and fisheries. But we must look beyond the numbers and data to achieve our goals. Report cards are critical for holding us accountable, but they are also important for communicating with the people the importance of the mission to restore the bay.”
Compilation of the data the report card is based on is a collaboration of the university’s center for environmental science’s integration and application network with additional findings from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Chesapeake Bay Program, academic institutions and watershed jurisdictions.