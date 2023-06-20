June is, among other things, report card time and the latest grade from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science is a “C” for the Chesapeake Bay.

The Cambridge-based facility released its 2022 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card last week and while the estuary overall shows improvement, some of the rivers feeding into the bay are showing a downward trend.


  

