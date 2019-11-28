Chief Master Sgt. talks leadership at WHYTANK event

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright was the featured guest for the last WHYTANK Culture event at Joint Base Andrews on Sept. 20. Focused on leadership, team-building, mentorship, and empowerment, WHYTANK is designed for junior and mid-grade airmen and civilians to redefine goals and create new inroads to organizational success. Wright candidly answered audience questions and engaged discussion on peer-to-peer leadership and interaction. The chief referenced the acronym “CADET,” as he reflected on leadership lessons learned throughout his career. C — Character vs. personality; A — Attitude; D — Discipline; E — Excellence; T — Teamwork. He also emphasized the importance of credibility and setting the bar higher for oneself while avoiding peer competition and generational gaps.

 U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston