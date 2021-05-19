Charles County Commissioner Gilbert O. “BJ” Bowling III (D) responded Sunday evening to a Friday report on Washington, D.C., station NBC4 WRC-TV that said a search warrant was recently executed on his home.
Bowling, who told Southern Maryland News that he’s worked with the Prince George’s County Police Department for 21 years, said in a Facebook post that the TV report was inaccurate in regard to the warrant.
“There was not and has been no warrant issued for my residence, communication or person,” he said.
Bowling, a captain with Prince George’s police, said he is a witness in an ongoing federal investigation, as was reported by NBC4.
The TV station cited an unnamed source in its report.
“I am very disappointed that making a headline has become more important than accurate reporting,” Bowling said.
On Friday, Southern Maryland News contacted Bowling about whether his cell phone had been subpoenaed, and he said no.
The NBC4 report also noted charges were recently filed against two former Prince George’s police officers, Edward Scott Finn and Darryl R. Wormuth, and that four other officers are under investigation.
According to an April 23 press release from the U.S. Justice Department’s Maryland District, Finn was charged with five counts of tax evasion from 2014 to 2019 related to his security company, Edward Finn Inc.
The company employed off-duty law enforcement officers, the release states. An affidavit alleged that Finn deposited nearly $1.4 million in checks written for services from the security company into his personal bank account or into his children’s bank accounts.
The deposits were not reported as income on the company’s corporate tax returns, nor as income on Finn’s personal tax returns, according to the release. The underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $484,281.
According to the state courts website, Wormuth was indicted on April 27 on charges of felony first-degree assault and two misdemeanors: second-degree assault and misconduct in office. He posted a $10,000 bond on April 28.
The Washington Post reported that Wormuth allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old boy by the neck in Suitland while he was handcuffed on Oct. 20, 2020, citing comments from state’s attorney Aisha Braveboy and then-interim Prince George’s police chief Hector Velez.
In the April 28 story, the Post reported that Velez said the teen was not injured, but Braveboy said authorities were still investigating.
