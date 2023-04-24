Adventist HealthCare

Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-5) visited the Fort Washington Medical Center on Wednesday, April 5.

 Photo by Sara Newman

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) toured Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center on Wednesday, April 5, a few months after securing funding to support the hospital’s Cardiovascular Center for Diabetic Patients.

The center — which includes a diabetic clinic, diabetic education and resource center, diabetes related vascular screening center, wound care and hyperbaric oxygen center, and cardiovascular clinic — will open with the help of $1,000,000 in facilities and equipment funding secured by Hoyer in the FY2023 Omnibus.