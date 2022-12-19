Cotton named administrative judge of the seventh judicial circuit

Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton will be the circuit administrative judge for the seventh judicial circuit, which includes Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. 

 Maryland Judiciary photo

Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader earlier this month named Judge DaNeeka Varner Cotton as circuit administrative judge for the seventh judicial circuit.

The seventh judicial circuit includes the circuit courts for Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.