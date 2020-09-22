The Prince George’s County Association of Realtors (PGCAR) reports continued strength in the local real estate market. August’s total sales dollar volume grew 23.1 percent from August 2019 and 7.2 percent from July 2020 Nearly 1,000 (992) closed sales were transacted, an increase of 6.5 percent from the previous year and 4.5 percent from the previous month. Additionally, the Average Sold Price of $363,987 increased 15.2 percent from August 2019 and 2.4 percent from one month ago.
In addition to closed sales growth, Prince George’s experienced a second consecutive record-breaking number of new pending sales. There were 1,256 new pending sales recorded in August, a 6.2 percent increase from August 2019, just 0.4 percent less than last month’s 10-year high of 1,261 new pending sales, and the highest number of August pending sales in 10 years.
Even with average home sale prices increasing, Prince George’s also experienced the lowest days on market (DOM) in more than 10 years, showing our County’s attractiveness as a premier location in the greater Washington area.
Median Days on Market (DOM) dropped to 9 days, a 50 percent decrease from August 2019. Average DOM was 24 days, down 27.3 percent from August 2019.
Yolanda Muckle, PGCAR President and a professional realtor with Long & Foster Real Estate Inc., shared: “It’s truly amazing to see the strong demand and interest in Prince George’s County. We are at historic lows for average days on the market and the number of homes for sale. This shows the high demand coupled with critical supply. Despite this low supply, we are still increasing the number of homes sold. We are finding ways to efficiently connect buyers with available homes that they want to buy and in their affordability range.
“For potential sellers currently debating whether to sell, we must spread the word that a Seller’s market, which we have right now combined with low mortgage interest rates, makes it a great time to sell (and buy), continued Muckle. “We recommend seeking the services of a REALTOR® for guidance in pricing and all aspects of the home selling process. There are qualified buyers seeking homeownership in Prince George’s, a county becoming increasingly well-known for its ample employment, community, education and entertainment opportunities and other factors leading to a high quality of life. It is our job to ensure your home is prepared to be exposed to those potential buyers.”