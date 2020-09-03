The Prince George’s County Government announced the closure of several buildings and offices to observe the Labor Day holiday. All county offices are closed except public safety agencies.
The following are closed on Monday, Sept. 7:
- Animal Services Facility
- Brown Station Road Sanitary Landfill (resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 8)
- Brown Station Road Public Convenience Center
- CountyClick 3-1-1 (returns Sept. 8; remains available online)
- Electronics Recycling Acceptance Site
- Household Hazardous Waste Acceptance Site
- Organics Composting Facility (resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 8)
- Materials Recycling Facility (1000 Ritchie Road)
The following collections and services will not be open or occur on Monday, Sept. 7:
- Bulky Trash Collection (Scheduled collections resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.)
- Curbside Recycling Collection (Regular collections occur Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11.)
- Trash Collection in County-Contracted Areas (Regular collections occur Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11)
- County Yard Trim collections (No Collections, Regular collections resume Monday, Sept. 14).
- TheBus (Regular COVID-19 operations resumes Tuesday, Sept. 8)
- Call-A-Bus (Regular COVID-19 operations resumes Tuesday, Sept. 8)
- The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement (DPIE) will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 (regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8).