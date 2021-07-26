The Prince George's County Association of Realtors instituted the David and Juanita Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Realtor David Maclin, the 2006 PGCAR President.
David and Juanita contributed to the economic development of Prince George's County, and they were key contributors to the growth and development of area churches. Their efforts were acknowledged by numerous awards, certifications, and special recognitions.
In addition to their service to the community, David and Juanita served the Realtors of Prince George's County and Maryland in many capacities. David was twice named Realtor of the year by PGCAR and was named Maryland's Realtor of the Year posthumously in 2007, and his wife Juanita had served on PGCAR committees.
It is because of their many contributions to the community, that the Prince George's County Association of Realtos established the David & Juanita Maclin Memorial Scholarship Fund in 2008. Based on the theme "How I made a difference in my Community," the Scholarship Fund awards college scholarships to Prince George's County High School seniors who are actively engaged in their communities.
To date, the Scholarship Fund has provided over $105,000 in scholarships to students graduating from Prince George's County High Schools.
This year, through the Fund, four Prince George's County high school seniors were awarded $2,500 college scholarships. Those receiving 2021 scholarships are:
- Nanette Amihere of Charles Herbert Flowers High School, planning to attend Pennsylvania State University
- Alexis Faucette of Bowie High School, planning to attend University of Maryland College Park
- Ninah Jackson of Oxon Hill High School, planning to attend Bucknell University
- Sophie Tsanang-Tigoumo of DuVal High School, planning to attend Columbia University