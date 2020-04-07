Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the District Court of Maryland in Prince George’s County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to a news release from the Maryland Judiciary.
The individual works in the Upper Marlboro and Hyattsville courthouses. As a result, both courthouses were closed to court staff on April 6. Maryland courts remain closed to the public through May 1, per the Administrative Order Expanding Statewide Judiciary Restricted Operations Due to the COVID-19 Emergency issued April 3.
The judiciary does not believe the individual had contact with members of the general public. All employees and individuals believed to have contact with this individual have been notified.
The Maryland Judiciary has since reported the case to the Prince George’s County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of General Services.
Commissioners' offices located at the courthouse in Hyattsville and the detention center in Upper Marlboro remain open. Commissioners are still accepting petitions for protective orders, peace orders, emergency evaluation, extreme risk protective orders and applications for statements of charges. Commissioners are also processing initial appearances for detained individuals.
Additionally, appropriate areas of the courthouse have been sealed and will be sanitized. Both courthouse locations will open to essential staff once areas have been properly sanitized. For more information about the impact on the Maryland Judiciary due to COVID-19 and the latest updates, visit mdcourts.gov/coronavirusupdate.