In partnership with the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County, Joe’s Movement Emporium has announced the grand opening weekend of the Creative Suitland Arts Center beginning Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day 2020, according to a news release from the arts organization.
Weekend events include a ribbon cutting ceremony, Thrive Market featuring local vendors and performance showcase that will allow the public to tour the theater, studios, arts education classrooms, and meet artist partners.
This project will be the second arts center in Prince George’s County for Joe’s. All events take place at the new center located at 4719 Silver Hill Road Suitland, MD. A free RSVP is requested for the ribbon cutting, Thrive Market and performance showcase and can be made online at creativesuitland.org.
Joe’s was approached by the Revenue Authority in late 2017 to research and develop plans for an empty storefront on Silver Hill Road. Joe’s proven track record of working with a community to strengthen artist stakeholders and arts organizations within a geographical area made the organization an ideal candidate to reimagine, revitalize and maximize the use of the vacant space to best benefit locals, the release stated. Joe’s role in the creation of the Gateway Arts District and the Art Lives Here initiative have positioned the organization’s staff as experts in the field of creative placemaking.
Since January 2018 Joe’s has worked with community stakeholders, local officials, and the neighborhoods of Suitland, Forestville, Silver Hill, District Heights, Capitol Heights, Camp Springs, Marlow Heights, Hillcrest Heights, Temple Hills and Coral Hills areas to find community artists, assets, and areas in need of improvement. The team collected data to recognize critical community issues and assess the community’s self-identified needs.
“The team is doing a great job with this space, more than I could have ever imagined," Peter Shapiro, Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County executive director, said in the release.
"Creative Suitland has been unwavering in its dedication and support of artists in our community," Patrick Washington, also known as "blackpicasso," one of the first artist partners, said in the release. "I have seen firsthand the immense potential of the space and the programs that will bring our community together. I envision Creative Suitland to be a safe space for youth ex pression, and I will support this by encouraging various after school poetry, drama creative writing clubs.”