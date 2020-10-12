Effective Thursday, Oct. 1, the Prince George’s County Health Department will end community COVID-19 testing at three temporary locations and begin expanding the number of partner test sites the department supplies across the county. COVID-19 testing from the Health Department remains free and no appointment is needed.
The sites transitioning out of the Health Department’s testing schedule are the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center, the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center, and the Chillum Rollingcrest Recreation Center, all of which are County Department of Parks and Recreation facilities that were made available for testing when they were not able to be used for their usual purposes due to COVID-19 restrictions. As restrictions relax and recreational activities resume, the facilities are once again needed for their intended uses.
“While we transition to our next phase of testing operations, we will provide the same level of testing services, or more, on a weekly basis to the community. We’re in this fight for the long haul,” said Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter. “As we work toward reopening more parts of our County, as impending colder and inclement weather poses challenges to our testing operations, and as we prepare for a mass vaccine distribution, we must continue to be nimble in our action and thoughtful in our approach.”
The Health Department’s Cheverly Health Center and the D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center will continue to offer free testing, but with modified days and hours:
• Cheverly Health Center
3003 Hospital Drive
Cheverly, MD 20785
Monday – Thursday
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center
9314 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD 20744
Monday – Friday
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In addition to weekly pop-up testing sites at rotating locations countywide, the Health Department’s two partner test sites, which are County-supplied, remain open at the Adventist Medical Group’s Primary Care Center in Fort Washington (Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) and Luminis Health’s site at the First United Methodist Church in Hyattsville (Monday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The Hyattsville site is two and a half miles from the Rollingcrest-Chillum Recreation Center. The Health Department will expand to supplying as many as ten additional partner test sites countywide; locations and partner organizations will be announced soon.
For more information about COVID-19 testing and policies at the Prince George’s County Health Department, as well as a locator map of other testing sites across the County and throughout Maryland, please visit health.mypgc.us/COVIDtesting.