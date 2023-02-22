Microplastics

Microplastics from the Magothy River are pictured at the laboratory of Lance Yonkos in the Department of Environmental Science & Technology at the University of Maryland in College Park in this 2015 photo.

 Chesapeake Bay Program photos by Will Parson

Despite decades of conservation efforts, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation gave the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay a D+ in its recently released 2022 State of the Bay report.

In fact, the needle has hardly moved since the Chesapeake Bay Foundation began issuing the annual report in 1998. The original report gave the bay a score of 27 out of 100. Today that score has only improved to 32 out of 100.