The Homicide Unit of the Prince George's County Police Department charged a suspect for Thursday’s murder in Temple Hills. The suspect is 29-year-old Tevin Ream of the 1300 block of Southview Drive in Oxon Hill. He’s charged with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dorian Hurd II of Laurel.
On March 18, at approximately 5:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road for a shooting. Officers located Hurd outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed Ream shot the victim in a shopping center parking lot. Responding patrol officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him. The motive for the fatal shooting is under investigation. Ream is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0012339.