Detectives are investigating the circumstances of a fatal stabbing that occurred on Sunday in Capitol Heights. The decedent is 37-year-old Darrius Gallion of Washington, D.C.
On Sept. 27, at approximately 2:40 pm, patrol officers responded to the 4200 block of Southern Avenue. The decedent was located suffering from a stab wound just inside of a business at that location. A short time later, officers learned a second person was also stabbed and had left the scene to seek medical attention. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Detectives have now identified all of the individuals involved in this incident and continue to investigate exactly what occurred. Investigators are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office on any potential charges in this case.
If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0044999.