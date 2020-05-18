Doctor's Community Hospital recognized with 'B' rating

Doctors Community Hospital was again awarded a ‘B’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing hospitals that provide safe quality care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to all general hospitals across the country. These grades are updated every six months and assess hospitals’ efforts to prevent medical errors and increase patient safety.
“We’re honored that Leapfrog recognizes our high standards of patient safety and quality care,” stated Paul Grenaldo, president of Doctors Community Hospital. “This recognition was achieved by our dedicated team of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who put our patients’ safety, care and comfort first. Whether providing emergency treatment for COVID-19 or preventative care for chronic conditions, we remain dedicated to helping people maintain and improve their overall health.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
For more information on visiting Doctors Community Hospital, either for COVID-19 related care or non-COVID-19 urgent care, please visit dchweb.org.