Last Sunday night Rosecroft Raceway offered the sixth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for Free-For-All pacers and the track’s newfound signature event, along with a strong supporting undercard, provided onlookers with ample excitement from the outset.
Heading into the latest renewal of the Potomac Pace, much of the attention was focused on Allywag Hanover (Todd McCarthy) who was made the 1-5 favorite from the rail for trainer Brett Pelling. A four-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding, Allywag Hanover is regarded as the best aged pacer in the land and his reputation would have been enhanced with a Potomac score.
When the gate folded at the outset of the Potomac, This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras), Allywag Hanover and Enavant (Daniel Dube), who typically settles well off the pace, opted to be on the move through the far turn as Allywag Hanover cleared to command before reaching the opener in 26 flat.
Enavant brushed to command before rolling by the half in 53.2, then Jack’s Legend N (Dexter Dunn) started the outer flow first up with Nandolo (Jason Bartlett) second over and Nicholas Beach (Joe Bongiorno) on his back. Enavant rolled by three-quarters in 1:20.3, shook off outside pressure on the turn then held safe Allywag Hanover and Jack’s Legend N for a two-length score in 1:48.
A five-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Luc Blais, Enavant recorded his fifth win in 14 starts and banked nearly $175,000 along the way. In 25 career outings, Enavant now boasts 16 wins and just over $200,000 banked and his final time equalled the second-fastest clocking in the history of the oval.
“I know he’s better coming from the back, but if I don’t brush with him then I’ve got to come first over,” driver Daniel Dube said. “Once he made the front he felt pretty good. I knew Allywag Hanover was sitting on my back, but I still had so much horse turning for home. He really knows how to finish in the lane.”
Allywag Hanover settled for second in the Potomac, while Jack’s Legend N overcame a first over effort to finish third, while Nandolo rallied for fourth. Allywag Hanover will look to atone for his second-place effort in the Potomac this weekend by competing in the $350,000 TVG Final at the Meadowlands. Defending Potomac Pace champion Leonidas A (Austin Sielgelman) offered little in his title defense despite a solid prep six days earlier in the Open at Yonkers.
One race earlier in the $25,000 Maryland Invitational, Covered Bridge (Yannick Gingras) lived up to his role as the 1-5 favorite when he benefited from a pocket trip behind Sugartown (Daniel Dube) through the first calls then overhauled that one in the lane for a length score in 1:50. A five-year-old American Ideal gelding trained by Ron Burke, Covered Bridge now sports a 7-4-5 slate and $115,000 banked from 25 seasonal outings.
“He’s got a lot of class and I knew he would be away from the gate pretty good and sit a trip,” Gingras said. “He was clearly the class of the race and he had a great trip tonight. I never realized he was Maryland-bred until I looked at the program earlier. He’s a nice horse to drive — plenty of back class.”
Then one race earlier in the $12,000 Maryland Open, J J Flynn (Tim Tetrick) easily lived up to his role as the 1-5 favorite when he overcame post seven to gain command before a 26.3 opener, maintained an honest tempo by the half in 55 and by three-quarters in 1:23 then held safe Shim (Russell Foster) for a length score in 1:50.3.
Several races earlier the card had a mild Southern Maryland flavor when Southwind Lafferty (Russell Foster) benefited from a pocket trip behind Magical Miki (Jonathan Roberts) through the first three calls then angled to the passing lane and overhauled that one late for a neck score in 1:57.2. Southwind Lafferty is a sophomore son of Betting Line trained by Timmy Offutt for owners Gerald & Tammy Offutt of Huntingtown.
