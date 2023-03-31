Would you like to learn more about environmental cleanup projects at Joint Base Andrews or the Brandywine Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO) site?

If yes, then please contact Katrina Harris, Bridge Consulting, at kharris@bridgeconsultingcorp.com or 610.494.8044 to get more information on participating in the startup of a Restoration Advisory Board, also known as a “RAB”.


