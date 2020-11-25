Fatal crash kills Brandywine woman

A Monday crash near the Calvert and Anne Arundel County line lead to the death of a Brandywine woman, who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning, according to a release from Anne Arundel police.
The head-on collision involved a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with passengers from Anne Arundel and Frederick counties, according to the release, and a 2012 Honda Accord occupied by two from Chesapeake Beach.
Mary Char-Lynn Phipps, 53, of Brandywine was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and later died of her injuries on Tuesday.
At the intersection of West Chesapeake Beach Road and Sansbury Road in Friendship shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 23, investigators determined the Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Megan Elyce Dial, 24, of Lothian and occupied by Tyler Henry Dolan, 30, as well as Phipps had been following a Dodge Ram westbound on Chesapeake Beach Road and crossed over the centerline in an attempt to pass the Dodge in a no-passing zone, the release says.
While the Chevrolet was completely in the opposite lane of travel, the release says the Honda Accord, operated by Linda Ann Halbritter, 59, of Chesapeake Beach and occupied by Karl Edward Buhner, 57, also of Chesapeake Beach, traveling eastbound hit the Chevrolet head-on, later requiring mechanical extrication by fire personnel.
Dial, the driver of the Chevrolet, had critical injuries, as well as Phipps, and Dolan had minor injuries, according to police. Halbritter, the driver of the Accord, had serious injuries and Buhner had non-life threatening injuries.
Phipps was pronounced deceased at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the release says.