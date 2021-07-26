Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to make an arrest(s) in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Suitland. The victim is 31-year-old Levon Darnell White II of Capitol Heights.
On July 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a witness transported the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds to an area hospital. A short time later, White II was pronounced dead. Investigators determined that the crime occurred in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road.
Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s).
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0033402.