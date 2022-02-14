The Maryland Court of Appeals announced Feb. 10 that four petitions have been filed by parties disputing the legislative district map that was earlier approved by the General Assembly. The map is supposed to become effective this year.
One of the petitions was filed by Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert), along with GOP colleagues Nic Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), the House of Delegates’ minority leader, and Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County, Harford).
In their petition, Fisher, Kipke and Szeliga affirm the map submitted by a Democrat-controlled panel and approved by the legislature’s majority “violates Maryland’s constitutional and declaration of rights because many of its legislative districts are the product of unlawful gerrymandering.”
The petition listed 13 “offending districts,” including District 27, which includes portions of Calvert, Prince George’s and Charles counties. The three lawmakers declared the districts are “not contiguous or compact and/or do not give due regard to natural boundaries and the boundaries of political subdivisions.”
The petition noted that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an executive order in January 2021 establishing the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The petitioners described the commission as bipartisan and one that held public hearings statewide.
“Importantly, the MCRC’s plans were made without regard to the interests of any political party or candidate,” the petition reads. “The MCRC submitted its redistricting plans to Governor Hogan on Nov. 5, 2021.”
The petitioners stated in court document that the MCRC plan was never acted upon.
In their assessment of District 27, Fisher, Kipke and Szeliga stated under the legislature’s approved map, “it even cuts off a small part of southern Calvert County, putting that part of the county into a different legislative district than the rest. Calvert County is a peninsula county that has nearly enough residents for an entire senate district. There is simply no good reason or need to slice Calvert County into multiple districts or to include Calvert County’s primary legislative district the residents of two other counties."
In a telephone interview Friday, Fisher told Southern Maryland News that the “blatant violation” that has been District 27 was “put into place 10 years ago” by Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., the longtime Senate president who died early last year.
“The true gerrymandering of Southern Maryland began,” Fisher said, when data began showing the region was “trending Republican.”
Fisher affirmed that Calvert now has enough population — over 92,500 according to the latest census data — to have two delegates solely representing the county.
“That’s what we want to see,” said Fisher. “Make Calvert County whole.”
“I consider this part of the redistricting process,” said Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) in an email to Southern Maryland News. “As the humbly honored senator for District 27 I will say that I am anxiously awaiting the defining legal decision so I can proceed with serving my constituency.”
A request for comment from Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s) had not been received when this story was initially filed.
According to court of appeals officials, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office will file its response to the petitions on or before Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The special magistrate will hold a virtual scheduling conference on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. A webcast of the conference will be available on the court of appeals’ web page.