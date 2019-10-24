Jay Simms, communications professional and criminal justice enthusiast, is hosting the "Flip the Script: Rebranding After Incarceration" conference on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, in Riverdale. As the first of its kind, this event is a rebranding conference for citizens looking to return to society after incarceration.
During the conference participants will engage in rebranding sessions, mock interviews, panel discussions, and more. Attendees will also participate in styling sessions and receive professional head shots. At the conclusion of the event, there will be a career fair with companies from across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Jade Mathis, daughter of TV’s Judge Greg Mathis and assistant state’s attorney for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office, will be the keynote speaker for the event.
“I am a firm believer that after incarceration, everyone should receive the help they need to reenter society," Simms stated. “I want to use the tools and techniques that are typically reserved for CEOs and large corporations to help returning citizens.”
Having a minor criminal record creates substantial barriers to employment for many. This makes it more likely returning citizens will end up back in jail or prison. Within three years of release, 67.8 percent of ex-offenders are rearrested, and within five years, 76.6 percent are rearrested.
Even more, the stereotypes and negative perceptions of individuals who were in prison often supersede their skills and ability to perform job duties. Prospective employers often do not consider the mitigating circumstances of each individual that resulted in them being incarcerated. As a result, when prisoners are released, they face an environment that is challenging and actively deters them from becoming productive members of society.
Although returning citizens face many obstacles when they are initially released, one of their toughest is combating widely-held stereotypes and re-establishing their identity. The "Flip the Script: Rebranding After Incarceration" conference aims to address the battle returning citizens face when they are pre-judged and denied opportunities solely based on their past. More details about this event can be found at flipthescriptconference.com/.