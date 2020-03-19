A Forestville man was killed in a collision that occurred there Saturday morning, according to a Prince George’s Police Department news release.
The victim was identified by police as Spencer Alexander Davis, 23.
According to a preliminary investigation by the PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Davis, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, was traveling northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue approaching Walters Lane when, for reasons that are still under investigation, he struck the center median curb and then a traffic pole.
According to police, Davis was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway.
A second vehicle served to avoid a collision but struck Davis in the roadway.
The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured and remained on the scene. Davis was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
JAME ANFENSON-COMEAU