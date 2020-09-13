A Forestville man plead guilty on Sept. 8 to a federal bank robbery charge, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.
Donnell Duane Berry, 44, admitted that he committed the crime while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. The plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur, Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Baltimore Field Office and Interim Chief Hector Valez of the Prince George's County Police Department.
According to the guilty plea, Berry and two other individuals committed the robbery of a bank in Lanham on Sept. 4, 2019. Berry had previously committed a robbery at the same location.
Berry wrote the demand note and provided it to his co-defendant, who entered the bank and provided the note to the teller while Berry and third individual waited in a getaway car. The victim, in fear for her life, gave the co-defendant over $4,000 in United States currency along with a GPS tracker.
The co-defendant took the cash and fled the bank, getting into the waiting getaway car. As detailed in the plea agreement, a short time later police located the getaway car, which was disabled in an intersection approximately five miles from the bank.
Berry and the other robbers attempted to run from the police, but all were subsequently apprehended. Underneath the deck of a house near the intersection, officers recovered the hat worn by the co-defendant during the robbery, the co-defendant's wallet and $3,050 in cash, which still had the GPS tracker on it.
Near the wood line several yards east of the intersection, officers also recovered a black and gray backpack with Berry's identification and credit cards in it. Berry and the government have agreed that if the court accepts the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to between 144 and 204 months in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI and the Prince George's County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erin B. Pulice and Dwight Draughon, who are prosecuting the case.