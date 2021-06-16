As the EPA slowly moves forward with regulating “forever chemicals” in drinking water, state regulators are attempting to test some waters for dangerous levels of the manmade substances.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have come to the forefront of environmental justice concerns, with mounting research showing some of the substances are hazardous to human health. But federal regulators have been slow to take aim at them.
PFAS are a wide group of artificial substances developed in the 1930s, dubbed “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily, which are used for household items such as for nonstick cookware, grease-resistant food packaging, polishes, waxes and cleaning supplies, as well as aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, a type of firefighting foam used to stop fuel fires which the EPA says is a “major source of groundwater contamination at airports and military bases.”
AFFF use at military installations has lead to questions about the safety of waterways nearby, as well as drinking water and seafood. Many of the installations have phased out older forms of AFFF that were laden with PFAS in favor of other forms of AFFF, which contain precursors of different PFAS.
The Department of Defense has barred the use of newer AFFF in testing and training operations, but exempted a handful of facilities, including the Naval Research Laboratory Chesapeake Bay Detachment in Chesapeake Beach, where PFAS testing has found some of the highest levels of concentration of the chemicals.
Congress has urged the DOD to replace the newer AFFF with firefighting foam that does not contain PFAS, as other militaries have, but the DOD claims it has not been able to find one that fits its stringent regulations.
The DOD has also instigated large, but slow-moving projects to investigate and remove PFAS from its installations.
According to the Department of Defense, the military has started assessments of PFAS at most installations in Maryland, including Fort Meade, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, the former Naval Training Center Bainbridge in Port Deposit, the Chesapeake Beach Naval Research Laboratory, Joint Base Andrews and many others.
Complications from compounds
“We know a lot, and we know very little” about the health effects of the thousands of chemicals under the PFAS umbrella, said Kyla Bennett, the science policy advisor for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, an environmental activism group that has conducted its own PFAS testing throughout Maryland and elsewhere.
Research has determined even small amounts of PFOA and PFOS, just two of the over 9,000 substances, are linked to health issues such as some cancers, increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, decreased vaccine response in children, small decreases in infant birth weights, and risks of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Studies have shown similar dangers in other PFAS chemicals, Bennett said.
“Every one that we do look at, we find awful things,” she said.
“We’re getting more and more data both from animal toxicology studies as well as in-vitro studies,” Tom Bruton, the senior scientist at the Green Science Policy Institute in California, said, adding that the other compounds act differently in some ways.
The industry is less inclined to believe all PFAS are hazardous.
“All PFAS are not the same,” Tom Flanagin, a spokesperson for the American Chemistry Council, a trade association of chemical manufacturers, said. “Individual chemistries have their own unique properties and uses, as well as environmental and health profiles.”
Military installations aren’t the only sources of PFAS contamination, Bennett said. While the EPA has had eight major companies that produced PFOA and PFOS cease their production, those who worked on sites of chemical companies that produced them are at risk. Firefighters are also at risk, not only because of firefighting foam, but because of their gear, which uses the chemicals.
PFAS can enter the body through ingestion, like from drinking water or seafood, through inhalation, as PFAS do not break down easily when incinerated and can be transmitted through the air, or through absorption through the skin, Bennett said.
Most people have some levels of PFAS in their blood, according to the CDC.
Federal regulators slow to take aim
National environmental regulators have not yet set large-scale binding restrictions on PFAS. The EPA has set a non-binding lifetime exposure level of 70 parts per trillion of PFOA or PFOS in drinking water. As some researchers believe even one part per trillion of the compounds in drinking water can be hazardous, some states have set lower levels. Maryland is not one of them.
The EPA is slowly moving toward regulating some PFAS, specifically a handful of the chemicals in drinking water.
“There’s different levels of progress” on PFAS regulation, Scott Faber, the senior vice president for government affairs at the Washington, D.C.-based Environmental Working Group, said.
The drinking water decision is in its first stages, and could take over three years to issue a regulation, and three more years to make water providers comply with it.
“That’s far too long,” Faber said. The EPA is also in the process of regulating effluent standards for PFAS, and President Joe Biden (D) has pledged to label PFAS as hazardous substances, giving the EPA leeway to fund cleanup activities.
“We’re still in the first days of the Biden administration, so it’s too soon to judge if progress is being made quickly enough,” Faber said.
Locally, the Maryland Department of the Environment is also testing far more drinking water supplies, and continuing studies on seafood and groundwater.
A previous bout of drinking water testing by the MDE in 2012 and 2015, which tested 42 of Maryland’s over 3,600 public water systems for PFOS and PFOA, only detected PFOS in drinking water at an average level of 1.6 parts per trillion in Harford County, near Aberdeen Proving Ground.
However, testing has become more precise since then.
A drinking water well in Hampstead recently tested by the MDE was taken out of service when concentrations were reported at just below 250 ppt, the Carroll County Times reported this year.
That well was tested as part of the MDE’s latest round of PFAS testing, which tested water from 129 water treatment plants and community water systems, which serve about 70% of Maryland’s population, according to Denise Keehner, the assistant secretary of the MDE.
Keehner said the first phase of that study, which is due to be released publicly soon, focused on what the MDE believes are drinking water sources that are most likely contaminated with PFAS. Another phase, already in the works, goes a tier down.
While getting results for the first phase, MDE paused drinking water that tested over the EPA’s 70 ppt guidelines, and required retesting for levels that tested at 35 to 70 ppt, she said.
Keehner said the MDE is pressing the military to focus beyond drinking water, which she said should “still be priority No. 1,” but the military should also look at groundwater which may seep into other aquifers and surface water.
“We’re increasingly asking of them, and looking at what options we have to press them to do more sooner” as far as cleaning up, she said.
