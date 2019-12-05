Former Fairmont Heights police officer charged with rape

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a former officer with the Fairmount Heights Police Department for allegedly raping a citizen after a traffic stop, prior to his resignation, according to a PGPD news release. At the time of the incident in September, he was a part-time officer with that agency.
Martique Vanderpool, 30, of the 5000 block of Duel Place in Capitol Heights, has been charged with first degree rape, second degree rape, second degree assault and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
The Prince George’s County Police Department Special Investigations Response Team launched an investigation into Vanderpool’s actions at the request of the Fairmount Heights Police chief.
The preliminary investigation indicated that on Sept. 6, at approximately 11:20 pm, Vanderpool and a second officer with Fairmount Heights Police conducted a traffic stop at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive in Capitol Heights. The victim, an adult female, was the driver of that car and only occupant.
During the stop, Vanderpool asked the victim to step out of her car. She was placed into handcuffs. Vanderpool then called for a tow truck to impound the victim’s car. The victim was ultimately taken back to the Fairmount Heights Police Department.
While there, Vanderpool allegedly told the victim that if she engaged in a sexual act with him, he would release her. The victim allegedly complied.
Afterward, Vanderpool issued the victim several citations, drove her to the impound lot and had her car released back to her.
In a statement released by the Fairmont Heights Police Department, Chief Stephen Watkins stated, “Immediately upon ascertaining that a crime may have been committed against the arrested individual while detained at our police facility, I contacted Prince George’s County Police Chief Stawinski and requested an Internal Affairs investigation.”
The Fairmont Heights release stated that Vanderpool was hired on Dec. 20, 2017, as a full-time, uniformed police officer. He voluntarily changed his status to that of a part-time officer in July 2019. He submitted his resignation Nov. 18 and it became effective Nov. 23.
Anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Vanderpool is asked to call 301-856-2660.