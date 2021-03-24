Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a former youth sports coach from Owings on Thursday and have charged him with four counts of sex abuse of minors.
The accused is identified as Moshe Michael Imel, 50.
“Investigation revealed two victims came forward to report historical offenses, from 2009 to present,” a sheriff’s office press release stated.
Investigators executed a search warrant, which then led to Imel’s arrest.
It was learned during the investigation that Imel had served as a football coach and mentor in Calvert and Prince George’s counties.
“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” the sheriff’s press release states. “Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate.”
Documents on file in district court describe at least three occasions when young boys were lured into Imel’s home and allegedly abused by the defendant, who demanded sexual pleasure as repayment for his providing of food and money to the youths.
According to charging documents, one of the victims told investigators he first met Imel in 2009 when the defendant was the coach of the Patuxent Rino Football League (located in Upper Marlboro) and the victim was 9 years old. Imel became like a father figure to the victim, according to the documents.
According to the statement of probable cause filed by Detective Michael Mudd, the close relationship began to change and gradually became sexual and over time, the victim alleged, Imel became more aggressive.
“The victim was unable to provide a number on the sexual assaults that he experienced at the hands of Imel,” Mudd stated in the charging papers.
The second victim told police he first met Imel in 2011 when he was 11 years old. The two met at James Madison Middle School in Prince George’s County. He was also a football player for the Patuxent Rinos.
Both victims transferred to and played football for Northern High School, where Imel coached.
“Both victims described Imel to use various electronic devices in the molestation,” Mudd stated.
A search and seizure warrant was executed on Imel’s home March 18. Imel and an unidentified male teenager, who is also allegedly a victim, where both at the home. The youth was remanded to the custody of the Department of Social Services.
A search of Imel’s residence yielded cameras, electronics and extensive computer equipment. Various sexual products were also found in the house, according to police.
Court records show Imel was charged with sex abuse of a minor and sex abuse of a minor house/family, incidents that allegedly happened on Jan. 1, 2019, and two counts of sex abuse of a minor continued course of conduct in 2012 and 2013.
Imel was ordered held without bond following his arrest Thursday. A district court judge later set bail at $500,000.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 16 in district court.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.
