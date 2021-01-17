According his family, Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. was surrounded by loved ones Friday, Jan. 15, as he passed away at his home on the Chesapeake Bay. The nation’s longest-serving state senate president died at the age of 78 just over three weeks after ending his nearly half-a-century career in the Maryland General Assembly.
Miller’s death occurred two years after he first revealed that he was being treated for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The disease prompted him to step down as senate president 10 months later.
As a politician, Miller was a stalwart Democrat who nevertheless made allies on both sides of the aisle.
“Serving the people of our great state was Mike Miller’s life’s work, and he did so with unrelenting passion and courage for a remarkable 50 years,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). “Even as he waged a hard-fought battle with cancer, I was blessed to continue to benefit from Mike’s wisdom and trademark humor. He was, in every sense, a lion of the Senate. Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Senate President Emeritus Miller’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment.”
“As the longest serving state senate leader in Maryland and U.S. history, my friend Mike Miller had an amazing ability to get things done,” stated former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Twitter. “He was always fiercely loyal. If he had your back, you never had to look over your shoulder.”
“Mike was a family man and his senate family joins his family in mourning his passing,” said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city). “It is impossible to think of the Maryland Senate and not think of Mike, not just because of his historical longevity, but because each member of the senate has his or her own Mike story. Whether it’s the senator who he quietly consoled through family matters, the senator who he mentored to compromise and pass legislation, or those who experienced the personal care of Mike to truly listen to their concerns. At his core, Mike was who you saw. He was a hard worker, he was ethical and he brought ‘love of policy areas,’ especially education and the Chesapeake Bay, to the senate.”
Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (local news writers were always advised not to put Mike in quotation marks) was born in Clinton on Dec. 3, 1942, the oldest of 10 children. After graduating from Surrattsville High School, Miller attended the University of Maryland in College Park, graduating with a degree in business administration in 1964. He graduated from the university’s law school in 1967 and was admitted to the bar that same year.
“A native son of his beloved hometown Clinton, Md., Senator Miller referred to himself as ‘just a local fellow and a student of history,’ who continued to feel honored and privileged at having been the longest-serving state senate president in Maryland history and in the United States,” College of Southern Maryland President Maureen Murphy stated. “We will honor his legacy, his commitment to students and continue his fight to provide affordable and accessible education for all, always.”
“He dedicated half-a-century of services to the people of Maryland and was unrelenting in his commitment to building better communities throughout Maryland,” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said in a statement released the day after Miller’s passing. “To say he will be missed is an understatement.”
Miller is survived by his wife, Patti; son Tommy; daughters Amanda, Michelle, Melissa and Melanie; five sisters and three brothers; and 15 grandchildren.
Services announced for Miller
Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House on Thursday, Jan.21 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person visitation will be limited to appointments for invited guests only. Visitors must remain socially distanced and masks will be required at all times. State house staff has increased air circulation, created restricted walkways with marked-off standing spots. Anyone entering the state house will be strongly encouraged to be tested, and will have to complete mandatory health and temperature screenings. The visitation will also be streamed online with a link provided later this week.
Troopers who have previously served with Miller will provide an escort from the Lee Funeral Home to the Maryland State House, passing by Senator Miller’s law offices, the Prince George’s Fire Department in Clinton, Surrattsville High School, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk Fire Department and Herrington Harbor before arriving at the State House. Well-wishers are encouraged to send him off from these outdoor locations, but they are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing protocols. An exact schedule will be provided later in the week. A Maryland State Police procession will escort Miller from Route 50 Exit 24 to the State House where he will process through family and selected guests into the State House, with evening visitation for family members only.
On Friday, the president emeritus will have visitation from 8 - 11 a.m, and from 3 - 7 p.m., with a pause for the senate session from noon - 2 p.m. At 7 p.m., the MSP will escort Miller from the Maryland State House to Route 50. Troopers who have previously served with President Emeritus Miller will provide an escort to the Lee Funeral Home. On Saturday, the family will hold a private mass and service at their family church, St. John the Evangelist in Clinton, followed by a private internment. The mass and service will be live streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Calvert Health Cancer Foundation, the Dunkirk Fire Department, the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership at the College of Southern Maryland, or the Thomas V. Mike Miller Education Fund to support youth environmental education and career programs through the Chesapeake Bay Trust (denote that fund if donating online).