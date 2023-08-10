A former Upper Marlboro football coach charged with sexually abusing three juvenile males in his Owings home and recording several of the incidents received federal and local sentences Aug. 3 and 4 that are expected to keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.
The federal sentence of 40 years in federal prison was imposed on defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 53, on Aug. 3 in Greenbelt by U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang. In the federal case Imel pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of production of child pornography.
In Calvert County Circuit Court, Imel pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree rape of a minor child.
As part of a plea agreement announced in April, Mark Chandlee, Calvert circuit court judge, imposed a 40-year sentence that runs concurrently with the federal sentence.
Federal sentences do not carry parole eligibility.
Imel was arrested by Calvert County authorities in March 2021 when two males who had been taken into the football coach’s home as residents so that they could play football at Northern High School came forward with allegations. The men, now in their early 20s, had played for Imel when he coached the Patuxent Rhinos Youth Football Team in Prince George’s County.
When deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at Imel’s home, a third male juvenile was discovered.
The warrant execution also led investigators to find an array of sex toys and other paraphernalia along with electronic devices and cameras, according to court documents.
Federal officials stated in a press release that a review of 14 electronic devices seized at Imel’s Owings residence revealed that they all contained child pornography or evidence of the defendant’s sexual contact with minors.
The investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office revealed Imel allegedly began the abusive behavior in July 2012.
“He was involved in the community, he took care of people,” prosecuting attorney Rebecca Cordero stated. “The victims had dreams of playing football in the NFL. They were looking for a coach and a role model.”
Cordero stated instead of serving as that role model, the defendant “groomed these children.”
One of those — identified only in court as “Victim A” — affirmed the defendant had given him a sense of security that was betrayed by forced episodes of lurid sexual activity.
“He didn’t show mercy at all,” the witness said.
The young man’s mother also addressed the court.
“It’s been a real problem for me to see my son try to figure out his life,” she said. The woman thanked the law enforcement officers who investigated the case and gathered the evidence needed to convict Imel.
“I’m am grateful the truth has prevailed,” she added.
Thomas Mooney, Imel’s attorney, noted his client had no prior history of criminal activity.
“He did take responsibility for his actions,” Mooney said. “He said to me, ‘What I did was wicked.’ His religious beliefs are sincere. He didn’t get into coaching for predatory purposes.”
Mooney said Imel is “at low risk” to the community.
In his long and at times amplified statement to the court, Imel stated, “I take responsibility. I deserve to be punished. I’m dreadfully sorry. I do belong in jail.”
Imel also claimed that his behavior toward his victims was an aberration, adding that the years he did positive things as a youth coach should be taken into account.
“At the end of the day, three young men were tortured,” Chandlee said, adding that Imel’s actions were “unexplainable.”
The judge said in addition to the devastating impact Imel’s behavior has had on the lives of the three victims it also brings disparagement to the community’s youth sports coaches.
“Imagine how many people are now worried about leaving their kids at football practice,” Chandlee said.
Should he ever be released from prison, Imel will be subject to five years of supervised probation, is to have no contact with minor children and may never coach youth sports again. He will have to register as a sex offender.
Chandlee gave Imel, who has been locked up since his 2021 arrest, credit for time served.