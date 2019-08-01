On July 28, nearly 200 homeless people received hot pizza, ice cold water, a bag of personal care items and resource information to local mental health facilities in the Maryland and metropolitan Washington, D.C., areas during event at Franklin Square Park in Northwest Washington D.C., courtesy of the Rock for Life Foundation, a Bladensburg-based organization.
Rock for Life founder Dyana Parker of Hyattsville noted the second annual pizza party was held in honor of the foundation’s namesake, her younger brother, Sterling “Rocky” Parker II, whose favorite food was pizza. “This year we bought 51 pizzas and six cases of water and we just about ran out,” Parker said.
At the age of 24, Parker’s brother, who battled with mental illness, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Aug. 14, 1994.
“I named my organization after my brother; whose nickname is Rocky. The word Rock means faith, but I know a lot of people don’t like talking about religion, but faith can be whatever you believe in,” she said.
Parker, who financially supported the philanthropic event from her purse, held it on the eve of her late brother’s birthday; he would have turned 50 on Tuesday. “I do receive donations from my family and friends, but most the money comes from me, until we get up and running and can receive support in the way of grants.”
She said, “that support will happen once we get our 501c, to be a non-profit, which is pending.” Parker stated the other reason for putting on the event is to educate the homeless about facilities which mental illness.
“Most homeless that I’ve ran across with mental illness believe they have nowhere to really go. I do these events, so they know they are not alone, through providing resource literature. We’re just a little family trying to do big things.”
Parker also commended the continued support of Very Solid and Original Productions, a Washington, D.C.-based media organization comprised of seven young men from varied backgrounds and walks of life, who offer diverse perspectives on many topics, including politics, current events, trends, news, music, sports and more.
“If my brother was here today, he would have loved to be a part of this. He would do any and everything for everybody,” Parker said. “When he walked in a room, his smile just lit up the room. He was a jokester, and everyone loved being around him,” she said smiling while she reminisced about her younger brother and best friend.
“Seeing that happen to him was really hard, because at that time I was dealing with my own depression while raising two sons. He really didn’t understand how he was feeling, so he would come to me for help and I found him a therapist, but I never thought anything like that would happen of that magnitude,” Parker stated, visibly shaken.
“The tragedy forever changed our lives,” said Parker, who battled with severe depression for the past 19 years after her brother’s passing. “My own depression hit rock bottom in 2000 and completely took over,” she said, but in 2012 she decided to take back control of her life, saying “Enough is enough.”
She said she started going to therapy with an actual support group, which was amazing, Parker said, touting the benefits.
“A therapist really didn’t work for me. Meeting people I realized that I was not alone; especially after the suicide I — we — were not alone. There is comfort in numbers,” she added. “People were saying, “You should be over it. And I thought no, because there’s no timeline for grief. Then I realized a lot of people equate PTSD with only the military. However, that can happen to anybody who has had a traumatic event in their lives. It could be the death of a child, family member or you witnessed something traumatic.”
Parker has plans to host a Back to School Drive during a Community Day event held at the Community United Methodist Church, in Northeast Washington, D.C., as well as Thanksgiving dinners at Purity Baptist Church in Northeast Washington, D.C.
“We’re trying to find an actual shelter to host our Thanksgiving dinner for the elderly and homeless this year,” said Parker, whose family cooked at the church and hand-delivered 200 meals directly to homeless people last year.
“We do a lot of things in D.C. because it has more, a lot more open things that I can find, but I would like to branch out to different shelters in Maryland, instead of just D.C., which has more of a hub that I can go to.”
“There’s a lot of us minorities out here who suffer from mental illness — doctors, lawyers, and you wouldn’t believe how many psyschiatrists go to a therapist,” said Parker, a former member of the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“Many people don’t want to talk about it. Blacks have that stigma about not talking to anyone about mental illness. It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still not 100% better. So, that’s why I do what I do,” Parker said. “The more we talk about it, the more it’ll be brought out in open discussions.”
“This event helps me heal; one, by telling my story at different organizations who ask me to come out speak. I tell my truth, because I sit here and tell you to go get help if I’m not doing the same thing. It’s been a healing process for my entire family, because after his death, we didn’t talk about it,” Parker explained. “We were all confused. Back in the day, that’s something no one ever talked about, because if the stigma attached”.
For Parker’s 70-year-old mother, Waldorf resident Dorothy Killins, “I like getting out here helping people because every day since 1971, I’ve dealt with the health care for elderly people,” said Killins, a medical technician of 40-plus years. “Right now, I’m cooking because I can’t lift people, because I had a stroke five years ago, but I’m still working. If it was not for my daughter, I would still be at home.”
“But since she brought us out for suicide prevention and doing the walks, it’s easier to talk about it now. You never heard of black people committing suicide until recently. Now I understand it, I see it more,” the former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital employee said. “So, I know how it feels to be out here like no one cares about you.”
Parker stated her slogan is, “It’s okay to not be okay, but let’s work on being okay.”
Her journey is to share her family’s story to end the stigma on mental illness, especially within the black community, and let those struggling know their plight is not hopeless.
“This has been a healing process for entire family, and I hope it helps others to know they are not alone,” Parker said.
For more information call Dyana Parker at 240-719-1644 or email her at rockforlife@yahoo.com, or visit the Rock for Life Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, or at 4921 Tilden Road, P.O. Box 386, Bladensburg, MD 20710.