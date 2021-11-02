Four suspects have been charged with a laundry list of felony and misdemeanor assault charges after an alleged paintball shooting spree in Waldorf that took place last fall.
Dominic Lawrence Johnson, 21, of Waldorf and Malik Antonio Moses, 22, of District Heights were both charged on Oct. 28 with 16 charges of felony first-degree assault and 16 charges of felony second-degree assault.
Malik Deaundre Hart, 20, of Hyattsville and Destiny Zhane Stephenson, 22, of Forestville were charged on Oct. 29 with the same charges.
The alleged shooting spree began around 1:52 p.m. on Oct. 30 2020, when Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were flooded with calls of unknown suspects firing on citizens with paintball guns.
The first calls came from the 3000 block of Waldorf Marketplace where two victims were allegedly struck with paintballs.
Shortly afterward, another call came in from the intersection of Route 228 and Route 301 where a third victim reported being hit.
At 2 p.m., a fourth victim was allegedly hit while in the parking lot of a convenience store on the 2100 block of Crain Highway.
The alleged shooting spree continued onto St. Charles Parkway, where three more people reported being hit by paintballs, and a final victim reported being hit on Huntington Circle.
One week later on Nov. 6, 2020, the paintball bandits allegedly struck again.
The first reported came in at 5:37 p.m., when five people were allegedly hit outside a grocery store on King Street.
Two more victims, one on Floyd Avenue and another on Copley Avenue, reported being shot shortly after before a final person was struck in the 2900 block of Festival Way.
According to charging documents, all victims reportedly described the same vehicle, a gold Hyundai Sonata with Virginia tags, which was registered to Stephenson, with four occupants inside.
Video surveillance from the Route 228 and Route 301 intersection allegedly captured the Sonata on camera, and the vehicle and suspects were identified on Nov. 12, 2020, when deputies were called to a disturbance at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
The next day, deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found a Glock handgun with 10 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition and 14 rounds of .380 ammunition in a box in the front center console.
The discovery earned Stephenson two more misdemeanor charges for having a loaded handgun in his vehicle.
While criminal summonses have been issued for all four suspects, none are currently in custody, according to the Maryland Case Search database.
