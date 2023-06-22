LARGO – The Prince George's County Animal Services Division (ASD), in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), will offer a day of fun, community resources, and same-day pet adoptions on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center (ASFAC), 3750 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro.

Best Friends is an animal welfare organization that provides resources to shelters nationwide and is covering all adoption fees for this one-day event. Registration is encouraged: petadoptioncommunityevent.eventbrite.com.


  

