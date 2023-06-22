LARGO – The Prince George's County Animal Services Division (ASD), in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), will offer a day of fun, community resources, and same-day pet adoptions on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center (ASFAC), 3750 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro.
Best Friends is an animal welfare organization that provides resources to shelters nationwide and is covering all adoption fees for this one-day event. Registration is encouraged: petadoptioncommunityevent.eventbrite.com.
This event aims to bring together animal lovers and potential adopters to meet adorable pets needing a loving home. There will be opportunities for families to interact with animals currently in the County’s foster program and dogs, cats, and small animals at our facility. Pet parents can also ask our staff veterinarian questions and trainers from partner organizations on various topics. Information will also be provided on pet programs and community resources, such as:
The ASD foster program
ASD volunteer opportunities
Community cat resources, including information on the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release program (TNR or TNVR)
The Spay Spot and low-cost spay/neuter services and vaccines
Local pet pantries for help with food, enrichment, and other needs
The free pet adoption requirements include:
ALL potential adopters must bring state-issued identification (ID)
$10 license fees for County residents
Standard adoption process still applies (application of available pets will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis*)
*ASD staff will not hold any animals in advance. Attendees are encouraged to print and fill out the pet adoption application beforehand to help reduce wait times.