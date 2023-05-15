Patricia Dews Anang, 59, of Fort Washington was arrested on May 10 with two felonies for distributing a controlled and dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl or heroin.
Anang was arrested as a part of an undercover operation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
According to charging documents, an undercover detective set up a deal between himself and Anang with an initial meeting point 7700 block of Leonardtown Road in Hughesville.
Anang and the detective then drove to another business in the 8100 block of Old Leonardtown Road where Anang allegedly gave the officer about 181 tablets of suspected Oxycodone which later tested positive for fentanyl.
Anang was taken into custody after a further 19 suspected fentanyl tablets were allegedly found on her person.
On May 11, Anang was ordered held without bond and she is due in Charles County District Court on June 9 before judge Kenneth A. Talley.
Trio arrested for office burglary
Dwayne Hinton, 45, of Clinton, Glen Jermain Baker, 40, and Lee Derrick McArthur, 57, both of Waldorf, were all arrested and charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor trespassing on private property on May 10.
The trio were arrested after Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to a call that three individuals broke into an office building in the 50 block of Post Office Road in Waldorf around 10:43 p.m. on May 10.
All three men were allegedly found on the third floor and taken into custody without incident.
Charging documents did not state if they entered once of the offices in the building.
All three were released on their own recognizance on May 11.
Hinton and McArthur are due back in Charles County District Court on May 26 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins while a court date for Baker has not yet been set.