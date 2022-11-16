Aimee Hines told her mother she wanted to accomplish three things, one of which was to cook on the Food Network, and she accomplished that Sunday night when she and her husband Jonathan Hines competed in the Christmas Cookie Challenge.
In a conversation the day before her mother died of cardiac arrest — she had been cleared of breast cancer the previous day — Aimee told her mother, Barbara Johnson, that she wanted to write a book, get published and get onto the Food Network.
“That was one of the very important things I wanted to do in honor of my mom,” said Aimee, who did get published and is currently working on writing a cookbook. “I remember it being the last conversation with her and her telling me, ‘Go for it. I can’t wait.’”
Aimee, who is a physical and occupational therapist who also owns her own baking company, Cake Doctor Aimee, grew up in Charles County and attended Lackey High School. Jonathan, who is the director of sales and marketing for a rehabilitation company, grew up in Prince George’s County and attended From The Heart Catholic School in Suitland.
The couple, who now live in Aberdeen, were thrown a curve during the broadcast when it was revealed spouses would also decorate their own cookies instead of just assisting.
“All we heard [beforehand] was that your spouse was going to be your assistant,” Aimee said of her non-baking husband, “so I never prepped him to decorate or anything. I had only planned on him gathering materials or prepping or tasks like that. If I knew ahead of time [he had to decorate] we probably would have been in the hotel room ahead of time practicing.”
“It was a very uncomfortable space for me to be in because I didn’t need to be on national television for somebody to tell me I couldn’t decorate a cookie,” Jonathan said. “I was willing to take it on the chin with the understanding that this is going to fulfill a lifelong dream of my wife’s and it could open the door for other things.”
The Hines’ competed against three other couples in a series of challenges, the first of which was to create two different cookies in the form of gift tags.
“If there’s a dessert my wife can make it,” Jonathan said on the show. “She has superpowers.”
The couples were allotted 90 minutes to design and make their cookies and icing.
“We had no concept of time because you couldn’t see a timer,” said Aimee, who added she was not allowed to discuss the filming process. “I don’t know what in life would prepare you for it unless you were ... on TV before.”
“Think about it: You have 30, 40 cameras in an arena trying to take pictures of you,” Jonathan said. “And then you go run [to the pantry] and there’s somebody with a camera to the side of you.”
The Hineses selected a cherry cream cheese cookie that featured a guitar — the first Christmas gift Aimee bought Jonathan — while another featured an ornament with a ring since the couple married close to the Christmas season.
“It’s a beautifully textured cookie,” co-host Ree Drummond said. “It’s so, so, so soft.”
Fellow host Eddie Jackson agreed.
“What I love are the cherries in there,” he said. “There’s pops of tartness.”
But while the hosts loved the taste of the cookie, the couple was eliminated following the first round.
“I’m loving the bling. The gold dust really screams Christmas for me,” Jackson said in his critique. “But I am missing the finer details here. [Ree and I] felt there could have been more refinement for the holidays.”
Jonathan gave himself a zero despite the fact it was his first time using royal icing.
But Aimee disagreed.
“I was proud of him for even trying in the first place because that’s not something he normally has an interest in,” Aimee said of her husband. “So the fact he was willing to do that for me and on national television [meant a lot].”
Aimee said her love of cooking comes directly from her mother and her grandmother, Alberta Branson, who died in 2020 at the age of 92.
“They were very important in me learning how to bake and cook,” Aimee said. “When I was learning how to [bake] cakes, that’s when my grandmother was going over fractions with me, so that’s how I learned mathematical skills.”
She said she started cake decorating while in grad school as a way to alleviate stress.
Aimee and Jonathan’s Season 6, Episode 1 show will be rerun at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 20, and at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, on the Food Network.