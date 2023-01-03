Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park President Lawrence Abell, right, shown here accepting a poster from Retired U.S. Air Force Col. and Charles County Military Alliance Council President Vincent Hungerford during a 2021 Purple Heart Recognition and Resource Fair, recently saw his museum be a beneficiary of a $10,000 SHINE grant.
The Bayside History Museum recently received a $2,000 seed grant for interpreting the first African American Boy Scout camp. Above is a signal stand at Bayside History Museum built by Bob Bowles, who camped at Camp Roosevelt in North Beach.
LEAP Forward founder Rhonda Thomas, right, shown here leafing through a book in 2019 with student Krystal Maten, was recently awarded a SHINE grant.
STAFF PHOTOs BY MICHAEL REID
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park President Lawrence Abell, right, shown here accepting a poster from Retired U.S. Air Force Col. and Charles County Military Alliance Council President Vincent Hungerford during a 2021 Purple Heart Recognition and Resource Fair, recently saw his museum be a beneficiary of a $10,000 SHINE grant.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone, shown here hanging the 17 Men exhibit, and the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums was recently awarded a SHINE grant.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
The Bayside History Museum recently received a $2,000 seed grant for interpreting the first African American Boy Scout camp. Above is a signal stand at Bayside History Museum built by Bob Bowles, who camped at Camp Roosevelt in North Beach.
A few local nonprofits will be looking at a bit more revenue in their operating stockings after being selected to receive a grant from the organization’s Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity Program.
The 50 grants of $10,000 each were awarded by Maryland Humanities to 20 counties and Baltimore City and went toward museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community and cultural organizations.
General operating expenses include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs and other expenses and the grants provide full flexibility to nonprofits, allowing them to determine where funds are most needed.
The grants are funded by the state of Maryland via the Maryland Historical Trust.
“With the SHINE Grants, we’re aiming to lower barriers and provide funding in a more equitable way to organizations statewide,” Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker said in a news release. “Reporting from Grantmaking for Effective Organizations found that general operating support enables ‘nonprofits to build a strong and sustainable infrastructure to provide programs and services that will have the greatest impact.’ We’re looking forward to help push the field forward in this direction.”
Charles County-based African American Society of Charles County, Farm Heritage Conservancy and Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park each received grants.
“[We’re] very excited,” Farm Heritage Conservancy board member A. Robinson Jr. said. “This grant will continue our work with our education and preservation programs.”
Franklin said ideally the grant will be used to hire a contract tour/education coordinator for part-time to help build up presence in local schools about the Discovery Barn exhibit “On this Land.”
He said the Farm Heritage Conservancy also wants to increase the awareness of its study guide program, which is offered free to schools and community groups. He said the nonprofit would also like to increase awareness about the historical burial ground at St. Nicholas Creek Cemetery, which is the resting place of 23 enslaved individuals dating from 1790 to 1810 at Serenity Farm in Benedict.
St. Mary’s County’s Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums was also awarded a grant.
“We were very pleased,” St. Mary’s Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said. “We were also surprised because it was the second year in a row and we didn’t know if we could get it again.”
Stone said the grant will help support planning such events as the museum’s Civil War Weekend, Maryland Day, Children’s day.
The lone Calvert recipient was Launching Educational Assistance Program Forward Leap Forward Inc.
“We are extremely blessed to obtain the Shine grant,” said Launching Educational Assistance Programs Forward Founder Rhonda Thomas, who said the nonprofit was planning cultural awareness activities in February.
Thomas said the grant will allow LEAP Forward to “concentrate on our programming for 2023. Operational funding is the lifeline of our nonprofit. It’s the glue that allows us to execute our programs successfully. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity from Maryland Humanities.”
Baltimore City received 13 of thee 50 grants while Allegany was awarded five grants and Frederick County was allotted four. Dorchester, Montgomery and Anne Arundel each received three grants.
“While we’re no longer providing program-specific support like we have through prior grant programs, we believe that the shift to general operating support will allow Maryland Humanities to build deeper, stronger relationships with our partners, each of which will focus on providing quality humanities programming to Marylanders,” Maryland Humanities Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Grants Committee Chair Keith Stone said in the release.
Maryland Humanities Board Chair Mary Hastler said her organization is “thrilled to be able to provide financial support for nonprofits who embrace humanities throughout Maryland. Their role in ensuring that all Maryland residents have the opportunity to learn and grow in the humanities and operating support provides a fundamental framework for this to take place.”
Maryland Humanities is a statewide nonprofit organization that creates and supports educational experiences in the humanities that inspire all Marylanders to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly and enrich their communities.