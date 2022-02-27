Proponents of allowing retail grocery stores to sell alcoholic beverages have proposed an amendment to Maryland’s constitution to allow beer and wine to be purchased at food stores.
By proposing the measure as a constitutional amendment, if approved by the General Assembly the issue would then become a ballot question in November.
Proponents of the legislation — Senate Bill 603 sponsored by Sen. Cory V. McCray (D-Baltimore city) and House Bill 506 sponsored by Del. Lily Qi (D-Montgomery) — tout convenience for shoppers and incentives for grocery chains to locate in areas labeled “food deserts,” an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.
Opponents of the measure have declared that allowing beer and wine sales at all retail grocery stores will put many independent, family-run liquor stores out of business.
The Maryland House Economic Matters Committee held hearings Monday on several bills, most of which are jurisdiction-specific.
A state law passed in 1978 explicitly prohibits chain and discount stores from obtaining liquor licenses, with some stores exempted by a “grandfather” clause.
According to Del. Regina T. Boyce (D-Baltimore city), half of all Marylanders “support one-stop shopping.”
Cailey Locklear, Maryland Retailers Association president, told the committee the support for sales of beer and wine and grocery stores was even higher then that — “almost 80%. the numbers are overwhelming. Facts matter and so does the free market. Consumers want convenience and competitive prices.”
“I think the people should decide,” Maryland resident Darren Fox told the committee. A former resident of Virginia, where grocery stores are allowed to sell beer and wine, Fox declared, “Virginia hasn’t had a problem.”
“Maryland liquor laws are outdated, confusing and not consumer friendly,” said Qi, who had proposed similar legislation last year but withdrew the proposal when strong opposition emerged.
Qi noted the legislation’s nay-sayers will argue the change will kill local liquor stores and “bring more vice” to communities. But, she added many other bills in the past were opposed before they were passed and didn’t result in the demise of local liquor stores.
“I hope we can unlock some economic opportunities,” Qi said.
Other proponents of the legislation who addressed the committee included John Pica of Royal Farms, which has over 160 stores in Maryland. He said the convenience store chain “strongly supports” a change in the laws.
“Rules have been this way for a long time. It’s going to be hard to change it,” said Kim Lawson, an Anne Arundel County liquor store owner who added her family has invested $2.5 million to $3 million in their business.
Lawson said her family’s liquor store gives back to community nonprofits and predicted big chain grocery stores would not do the same.
“Please support local,” Lawson implored the committee.
“I believe everything under one roof is not a good idea,” said Jim Sporopolis, whose family-operated liquor store in Prince George’s County pays $200,000 a year for a liquor license.
Dan Hoose, the general manager of Bob Hall Distributors in Upper Marlboro, affirmed that letting chain stores sell beer and wine would negatively impact “local family-run businesses” and result in “a possible loss of jobs.”
Of the local liquor store operators, Hoose stated, “We are the gatekeepers” to making sure underage individuals don’t buy or consume alcohol.
“Beer and wine are more than 50% of our sales,” said David Dent, who operates a liquor store in Tall Timbers, in explaining why allowing retail grocery stores liquor licenses would be devastating.
“It’s the big folks versus the little folks and the big folks are going to gobble them up,” said veteran lobbyist Bruce Bereano, who was speaking on behalf of the Prince George’s Licensed Beverage Association. “We are regulated. They are not regulated the same way.”
Robert Bucrkowski, the chairman of the Washington County Liquor Board, predicted most of the state’s local liquor stores would go out of business within three years if a law to allow beer and wine sales at grocery stores were to pass.
“The beauty of a referendum is it gives us time to work out policy,” Qi said. “This is simply allowing the voters to say yes.”
Another committee member, Del. Steven J. Arentz (R-Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s) called the whole issue “complex” and said “it’s a tough task” making people understand all the ramifications.
The committee took no action on any of the liquor bills reviewed during Monday’s 4½-hour hearing.