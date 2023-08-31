Health care, construction, tech among biggest school expenses

Robert Poole Middle School in Baltimore is shown under construction in 2017. School construction projects make for some of the biggest school vendor expenses.

 Photo by Eli Pousson for Baltimore Heritage, via Creative Commons

With employee health care costs leading the way, Maryland’s public school districts spent $21.1 billion between fiscal years 2019 and 2022 not on teacher and staff salaries, but on everything else that keeps the schools running.

That’s the bottom line if you add up all 26,000-plus vendor payments of $25,000 or more made by Maryland’s school districts between the 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 school years.


  

Local News Network Director Jerry Zremski compiled this story based on reporting from CNS reporters Sarah Meklir, Matthew Landsman and Joey Barke.