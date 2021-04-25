Earlier this spring, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed into law a bill providing $577 million over a decade to Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities, settling a lawsuit which lasted 15 years.
Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County), Maryland’s first Black female house speaker, sponsored the legislation, which passed unanimously in the state Senate and by an overwhelming majority in the House of Delegates.
The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, a group of graduates of the historically Black institutions, sued the state in 2006, alleging it hurt the HBCUs’ enrollment by allowing other state colleges to duplicate unique programs that once attracted a diverse student body to the schools. The lawsuit also alleged the state chronically underfunded its HBCUs while investing in predominantly white schools.
The funding for Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and University of Maryland on the Eastern Shore will begin in 2023 and provide money annually over ten years to each of the schools to fund scholarships, faculty recruitment, academic programs and marketing. The payments to the schools are based on student enrollment, with a minimum of $9 million per school.
In the past, Hogan rejected the half-billion-dollar settlement proposed by the coalition. In 2019, the governor offered a third of the amount and last year, he vetoed another HBCU settlement, claiming it was too costly after the state experienced economic fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said this week resolving the lawsuit has been a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland during her tenure on the executive board.
After she began serving on the board of commissioners for the Maryland Higher Education Commission is when she first became involved in the lawsuit, she said. “It was discussed at length but not resolved and I couldn't understand that.”
“Having noted MHEC was not inclined to take action, it became important for me to push for a resolution,” she said. The delegate mentioned they have to be “careful the money allocated will not replace funding for the universities,” but instead will help with balancing and making the programs competitive.
“I’m glad to have seen it come to a resolution during my tenure and with my vote,” Patterson stated.
Denise Barnes is an alumna of Morgan State University, former president of the Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter of the University and current president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Nu Zeta Chapter. She also serves as the president of Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, a group dedicated to supporting the communities of Charles and St. Mary's counties through educational, charitable, financial, cultural and health-related resources.
“It’s a great start and I hope it continues,” she said of the settlement. Barnes mentioned the funding doesn’t completely correlate with the number of years the HBCUs have gone underfunded, but the settlement is “long overdue.”
She claimed when Towson University began offering similar programs as Morgan, its enrollment shot up while Morgan’s enrollment went down. “It’s like they were trying to eliminate the HBCUs. … It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Barnes noted the HBCUs often served as the hub for minorities in the state, but also served a “mix of students.” When some of their programs were offered at Towson, “naturally” many chose to attend the predominantly white institution, which received more funding.
She said she received a quality education during her time at Morgan State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in 1972 and a master of business administration degree in 1977.
“The alumni association [of Morgan State University] is working hard to support students who want to go to” Morgan, and “we are proud at what” the college continues to offer, Barnes added.