When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of this year, Choral Director Angelica Brooks thought that she would only have to be out of her classroom for a couple of weeks.
“I didn’t take much home,” Brooks said. “I mean, I brought my lunch bag and went.”
Now, more than six months later, Brooks has still not returned to her classroom, and she has fully transitioned her choral classes to virtual learning.
Brooks is the director of choral activities at Bowie High School and she received the teacher of the year award for Prince George’s County Public Schools in 2019. Brooks said that virtual learning has helped her teach choir classes in a more detailed and specific way, since students submit individual videos and audio of their vocal exercises, instead of singing in a group.
Students submit the performances to their teacher using a music application called Collabra. The app lets Brooks leave personal messages and annotations directly onto the videos. Brooks said the more personal approach has proved more effective than teaching in-person, helping students understand their own voices and turning them into their own critics.
The transition to virtual school was a learning process for her, but fortunately, Brooks said she and her students were fast learners. The applications and websites became easy to use for her and her students, and thanks to funding from the school, the apps were free.
“Luckily, all we had to do was log in.” Brooks said.
Lee A. Gibbs II, the officer for the Department of Creative and Performing Arts, said Prince George’s County Public Schools acted quickly to ensure that students had access to the materials that they needed for virtual learning.
There is no current cost associated with the services of the creative arts program, and devices that are necessities for virtual learning, such as chromebooks, are free and available to every student. However, Gibbs said the distribution of the technology to those who needed them has been a slower process than anticipated.
Gibbs also said that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the budget of the arts program. Many school districts in Maryland are experiencing low enrollment, which is a large factor in deciding the budget for public schools, he said. Schools are also funded by property taxes, and issues like unemployment are affecting people’s ability to pay these taxes, meaning the budget for upcoming school years is going to take a hit, Gibbs said.
The Creative Arts program Coordinating Supervisor Anita Lambert said that creative arts classes are a necessity to students, even in a virtual format.
“When children are creative, they have an opportunity to say things that they cannot put into words,” she said. “They have an ability to share their feelings.”
Lambert says that one way the arts programs are surviving in the virtual format is through individual student performances instead of collective ones. As an example, Lambert said performing arts classes conduct performances such as monologues that are staged one student at a time, with peer reviews and critiques of these individual performances.
The Prince George’s County Creative Arts program has an upcoming event called Media Day, where students will be able to meet media professionals and learn from them. The event will be held virtually on Nov. 19th, Lambert said.