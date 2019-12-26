The 1st Helicopter Squadron here celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala at Joint Base Andrews on Dec. 6. The 1st HS has approximately 120 aircrew members, 22 helicopters and flies over 5,000 mission hours. July 1, 1969 the U.S. Air Force activated the 1st HS to assume control of a proud past of helicopter operations at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and JBA. Since its activation, the unit has provided local airlift for senior military, civilian leaders, high-ranking dignitaries, distinguished visitors, Defense Support of Civil Authorities and emergency medical evacuation.