According to the popular phrase “every dog has its day,” on Aug. 9 senior dogs at the Humane Society of Charles County had theirs after learning it had received a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization.
Seventy-seven animal welfare groups were selected from 266 applicants to share more than $616,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in their communities.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Humane Society of Charles County make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” The Grey Muzzle Organization Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said in a news release.
The Humane Society of Charles County will use its $10,000 grant to help cover medical expenses on incoming senior dogs.
“A lot of dogs are being surrendered to us because their owners know there’s something wrong with them and they don’t want to deal with the medical bills,” said Gonzales, who added her organization will take any animals, except those that are extremely aggressive.
Gonzales and her staff classify senior dogs as being seven years of ago or older and/or weighing more than 40 pounds.
About 20% of the Humane Society of Charles County animals are senior dogs.
“Especially when senior dogs are dropped off more times than not, lately they can’t deal with the stress of taking care of it,” said HSCC Kennel Manager Katie Price. “A few people have come in and said, ‘I want a young puppy and here’s my old dog.’”
HSCC Medical Director Jacqueline Hathaway said some owners “notice behavior change and can’t deal with it” and said veterinary bills can reach $1,000 or more.
Gonzales said older dogs — which require more in-depth medical care and monitoring by the HSCC — have plenty of adoption appeal.
“Their personalities are more defined,” she said. “You are going to get a seasoned animal that is more of a companion and wanting to be more around you and especially families that want someone that is easier to train. I think they’re better for somebody who wants a friend and a companion, and not all the craziness of a puppy.”
Older cats — usually those aged one year and older — also have plenty of appeal.
“Cats are great companions, especially for people that work long hours because they love to be social with you,” said Gonzales, who added that well cared for cats can live up to 20 years.
Gonzales said that many people prefer to adopt kittens and puppies because they “haven’t been exposed to anyone else before and they want to be the one who trains it.”
Price said oftentimes that the only thing older animals “care about is getting out of the shelter and being in a stable, consistent home. You will see their personalities will light up and it will perk up and literally act like a puppy just because they get super excited.”
But Gonzales and her staff also spend plenty of time educating the public on the responsibilities of having pets.
“A lot of people who bring a puppy home just because it’s so adorable don’t understand how much work is going to go into it,” she said. “It doesn’t come out of a box ready to go and I think our society is making people a little bit callous to the fact they’re dealing with a living being rather than a pre-packaged object. They are live animals and not stuffed animals and they have feelings and they live and breathe.”
In December, the Humane Society of Charles County received a $5,000 donation from the JES Avanti Foundation and two weeks ago approved a proposal, which includes the purchase of a Tonometer (which helps diagnose glaucoma), a modern dental suite, an ultrasound machine and 8 to 10 new kennel spaces.
For more information on the Humane Society of Charles County, go to https://humanesocietycc.org/, for more information on The Grey Muzzle Project go to www.greymuzzle.org, or for more information on the JES Avanti Foundation, go to jesavantifoundation@gmail.com or https://humanesocietycc.networkforgood.com/projects/137042-dexter-s-amici-grigi-project.Find your new best friend
The Humane Society of Charles County will hold a Senior Dog and Cat Adoption Drive from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 22, at 70 Industrial Drive in Waldorf.
Senior dogs are those who are at least seven years of age or weigh more than 40 pounds. Senior cats are at least one year of age.
The cost is $25 (regular adoptions are $100).
For more information, go to https://humanesocietycc.org
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews