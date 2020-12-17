On the rolling hills of the most rural part of Upper Marlboro, where vacant barns serve as a reminder that tobacco was once king in Southern Maryland, Nickolas Jackson celebrated his 2020 Junior World Finals Bull Riding Championship that was five generations in the making.
Jackson, 12, a homeschooled student in Upper Marlboro, had earned a spot in the National Junior Bull Riding Championships two years ago where the big stage was admittedly more than he could handle. But last year he finished fifth in a good effort and then earlier this month he garnered the 2020 Junior World title in Fort Worth, Texas.
“That first year out there was a lot more than I expected,” said Jackson, who plans to attend a college in the midwest where he can hone his bull-riding skills. “But it was a good experience for me. Then that second year I went back I was a little more prepared and I finished fifth, so I was happy with that and it gave me the confidence going back this year.”
With two years of competition on the big stage already under his belt, Jackson arrived in Fort Worth earlier this month with confidence that he could improve on his fifth-place showing the year before. Fittingly, in chronological order during the competition, he climbed aboard bulls aptly named “Country,” “One-Eyed Jack” and “Texas.”
“Really, the whole key is being able to cover the bull,” Jackson said. “After I got through the first two and made it to the last one, I was convinced that I could do well on him. When I heard them announce my name as the World Champion, I was actually pretty amazed. It was a little hard to believe at first.”
His father, Corey Jackson, himself a genuine cowboy, noted that his wife, Robyn Jackson, also hailed from a family steeped in bull riding traditions. Corey Jackson had watched his son compete locally as a member of the Maryland High Rodeo Junior High Division, the Leal’s Bull Riding Word Championships and the International Miniature Bull Riders Association.
“Nic has been competing since he was a little kid and he is a fifth-generation cowboy from down here in Upper Marlboro and Croom,” an area just south of Upper Marlboro, Corey Jackson said. “It’s really impressive to see what he does on those bulls. I’m a cowboy as well, but he’s really good. That first year at nationals was a little overwhelming for him, but he got acclimated quickly.”
The younger Jackson may have been unplaced his first year in Fort Worth in 2018, but when he placed last year his father knew he was on the doorstep of attaining a title.
“That first year, he was just not ready for the big stage,” Corey Jackson said of his son. “But then last year he went back and he finished fifth and that was great. When he went back to Fort Worth earlier this month, I thought he could do well. It was still amazing to watch him on those bulls. He covered all of them and won the Junior World Championship. I could not be any happier for him.”
