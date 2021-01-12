The name of Delegate Michael A. Jackson (D-Prince George’s, Calvert) will be the only one sent to the governor’s office for consideration to fill Thomas V. Mike Miller’s vacated senate seat. The Democratic central committees of the three counties represented in Senate District 27 — Prince George’s, Calvert and Charles — each held ZOOM sessions over the weekend and Monday. In all three cases, Jackson won unanimous support for succeeding Miller as the district’s senator.
At all three sessions Jackson told the committee members that applying for the vacancy “is both bitter and sweet.” Jackson spoke of how the ailing former senate president had recruited him for his successful run for the District 27B House of Delegates seat in 2014.
During Saturday night’s meeting of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee, Jackson affirmed his six years of experience as a delegate, a stint as vice chairman of the Southern Maryland Delegation to Annapolis, membership on the house appropriations committee and service on several work groups regarding COVID-19 and education qualifies him to serve in the legislature’s upper chamber.
Speaking on behalf of Jackson, Doris C. Spencer, a former Calvert Democratic Central Committee chair, pointed out he was “born and raised in Southern Maryland” and has served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as Prince George’s County sheriff.
A resident of Brandywine, Jackson, 57, is a graduate of Crossland High School.
During the Charles County Democratic Central Committee meeting Sunday afternoon, another state delegate, Debra Davis (D-Charles), stated that Jackson possessed “strength, character and is a consensus builder. He has always been selected for leadership roles.”
When asked during that session how he would balance representing three counties in Annapolis, Jackson stated that during his time on the house appropriations committee he has discovered, “Maryland has ample resources for everyone.”
“He’s done a yeoman’s job representing our county in Annapolis,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said of Jackson during that county’s Democratic central committee meeting Monday night.
The Calvert meeting was the only one of the three that included other vacancy applicants other than Jackson. They were Darrell Roberts, executive director of the nonprofit Helmets to Hardhats; Rafael Rubio, a five-year resident of Calvert County; and Phillip Stamper, a higher education and communications professional who told the committee he grew up in Calvert County.
Calvert and Charles’ central committees sent their recommendation of Jackson to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) Monday while the Prince George’s committee sent there recommendation Tuesday. By law, Hogan must make the appointment by Jan. 26.
