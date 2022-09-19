The thundering roar of aircraft and crowds at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo came to an end on Sunday, Sept. 18. The JBA community celebrated the Air Force’s 75th anniversary this weekend by showcasing decades of air superiority for over 60,000 guests and over 36,000 live-stream viewers.

Attendees from around the country saw nearly 40 static displays of aircraft, such as the AC-130J Ghostrider, the B-52H Stratofortress and the KC-46 Pegasus. They also witnessed 13 amazing aerial performances, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the F-35 Lighting II Demonstration Team and some F-16 Fighting Falcons. Attendees also had the chance to glance back in time and see World War II and Korean War-era aircraft, including P-51 Mustangs, a B-29 Superfortress and many more.