Joint Base Andrews has a few highlights to share over the past couple of weeks and is also looking forward to Halloween. You will find what guidelines are in place and what buildings are set as destinations for trick-or-treating.
Also included is recognition of Fire Prevention Week that occurred earlier this month as a part of Fire Prevention Month.
The Joint Base Andrews Facebook page recognized this week U.S. Army Captain William Ciancarelli, veterinarian and officer in charge of the JBA veterinary clinic.